FDA to test out nutrition labels on the front of food packaging

The new labels are intended to help consumers make informed, healthy choices, the FDA said.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(CNN) — The United States Food and Drug Administration will test out labels on the front of food packages in the hope of giving shoppers better access to nutrition information, the agency said.

The goal is to address diet-related chronic disease by “empowering consumers with nutrition information to help them more easily identify healthier choices and encouraging industry innovation to produce healthier foods,” the FDA said in a recent regulatory filing.