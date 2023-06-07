(CNN) — Like lava rising from a volcano, the heat streams across your body, reddening your face and quickening your heart. Suddenly it feels as if every pore in your skin has begun to sweat. If you’re lucky, the hot flash subsides as quickly as it began. If you’re not … well, some women can remain in the broiler room for up to five minutes per flash.

Hot flashes — and the night sweats they produce — will plague some 80% of people transitioning to menopause, defined as the lack of a menstrual period for 12 consecutive months, said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, director of the Mayo Clinic’s Center for Women’s Health in Jacksonville, Florida, and medical director for the North American Menopause Society.