(CNN) — A first-of-its-kind topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, called Eroxon, has been authorized for over-the-counter marketing in the United States, according to pharmaceutical company Futura Medical, which developed the product.

The company announced Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration granted marketing authorization for the over-the-counter sale of the gel, which it says is the first topical erectile dysfunction treatment available without the need for a prescription.