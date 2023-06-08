For kids exploring social media, here are three steps the surgeon general wants parents to take

Dr. Vivek Murthy (left) and Dr. Sanjay Gupta are seen here in a split image.

 CNN

(CNN) — As a father of three teenage girls, one of my biggest parenting challenges has been navigating smartphones and social media. There has been almost no precedent for this, as our girls were born just as these new technologies were taking hold. My wife and I would often have long conversations late into the night discussing what we thought was the best approach. Even though our kids are just a few years apart in age, we found that our tolerance of social media had already shifted between our oldest and our youngest, as the technology was changing so quickly.

The truth is, we weren’t ever sure we had done the best job we could.