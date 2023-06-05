(CNN) — Whether children were breastfed as infants and for how long may have an impact on their test scores when they are adolescents, according to new research.

The report, published Monday in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood, followed about 5,000 British children from their infancy in the early 2000s to their last year of high school, according to lead study author Dr. Reneé Pereyra-Elías, a doctoral student and researcher in the National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit at the University of Oxford.