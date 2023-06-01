(CNN) — Red light therapy has been found to be helpful for skin health, wound healing, hair growth among people with alopecia and pain management. Some have claimed it’s also useful for sleep, but research and experts tell a different story.

Circadian rhythms — the body’s internal clock controlling our sleep and wake cycles — respond “to light as a signal to be awake, and to dark as a signal to fall asleep,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.