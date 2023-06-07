(CNN) — Millions of people in the US are under air quality alerts as smoke from raging Canadian wildfires sweeps down the East Coast. Some schools in New York and Washington are canceling outdoor activities, and airports are facing delays or ground stops due to the poor visibility.

The smoke is can also cause health problems such as trouble breathing, burning eyes, dizziness, headache or nausea. Doctors say people whose symptoms are getting worse should get medical attention.