(CNN) — Editor’s note: Dana Santas, known as the “Mobility Maker,” is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and mind-body coach in professional sports, and is the author of the book “Practical Solutions for Back Pain Relief.”

Stress and anxiety aren’t only experienced in your mind. You feel them in your body, often manifesting as tension. Progressive muscle relaxation is a powerful mind-body relaxation technique that can help you melt away that tension and relieve the stress and anxiety that started it. Even better, you can easily do it in the comfort of your home — or anywhere you can lie down or sit quietly for five or 10 minutes.