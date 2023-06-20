(CNN) — Our children are struggling with their mental health. And as visits to physicians for anxiety and other issues go up, it’s hard to figure out how to support them. But with schools letting out for the summer, families have the opportunity for a reset. If done right, it can put kids on track for a healthy school year in the fall.

To take advantage of this break from school, I reached out to Dr. Neha Chaudhary, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and chief medical officer at Modern Health. She offered several ways that adults can help their children this summer. (We adults might benefit from her suggestions, too.)