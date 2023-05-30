Ill workers are key contributors to foodborne illness outbreaks in restaurants, highlighting the need for paid sick leave

Extending paid sick leave for restaurant workers could curb food borne illness outbreaks at restaurants,

(CNN) — Restaurant workers who handle food while they are ill are among the leading drivers of foodborne illness outbreaks at restaurants, according to a new study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study, which published Tuesday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, covers 800 outbreaks of foodborne illness at 875 restaurants between 2017 and 2019 in 25 states.