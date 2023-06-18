(CNN) — Prompt access to hormone therapy can be a key tool in improving the mental health of transgender people, according to new research.

In the research, which was presented Sunday at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, a team of scientists at the University of Melbourne found that reducing the waiting period for gender-affirming testosterone therapy also lowered psychological distress called gender dysphoria among transgender adults. The study is undergoing peer review and has not yet been published.