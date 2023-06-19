Loneliness and social isolation linked with a higher risk of early death, study finds

Experiencing loneliness or social isolation has been linked with a higher risk of premature death, new research has found.

 martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

(CNN) — If you’re lonely or socially isolated, you might have a higher risk of early death, according to a large new study.

There have been many studies on the associations between social isolation, loneliness and the risk of dying early, but some results have been controversial or mixed, according to the paper published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour. Those conflicting results could be due to research only focusing on a specific group or region, said Turhan Canli, a professor at Stony Brook University in New York state. Canli wasn’t involved in the study.