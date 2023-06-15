(CNN) — People who prefer to go to bed and get up later — a sleep chronotype known as being a night owl — may die early from bad habits they develop when they stay up late, according to a new study.

“The increased risk of mortality associated with being a clearly ‘evening’ person appears to be mainly accounted for by a larger consumption of tobacco and alcohol. This is compared to those who are clearly ‘morning’ persons,” said study first author Christer Hublin, a researcher from the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health in Helsinki, in a statement.