(CNN) — Pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk says it has begun legal proceedings against some US medical spas, weight loss or wellness clinics and compounding pharmacies “to cease and desist from false advertising, trademark infringement and/or unlawful sales of non-FDA approved compounded products claiming to contain semaglutide,” the active ingredient in its diabetes and weight-loss medications Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus.

“These unlawful marketing and sales practices … have created a high risk of consumer confusion and deception as well as potential safety concerns,” Novo Nordisk said in a news release Tuesday. It did not offer any further details on the targeted companies or their practices.