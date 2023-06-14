(CNN) — People of color and those in lower income brackets seem to be disproportionately affected by food allergies, compared with people who are White and at higher incomes, a new study finds.

It’s an issue that often flies under the radar, according to the authors of the study, which was published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open. There have been only a handful of previous population-based studies on food allergies among people of color, and most of those focus on children. The new research looks at food allergies among people of all ages.