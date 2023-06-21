(CNN) — A new report puts US states’ health care systems on a scorecard, with Massachusetts coming out on top. But it also highlights alarming trends across the country, especially in areas like premature deaths and women’s health care.

Released Thursday, the Commonwealth Fund’s 2023 Scorecard on State Health System Performance uses federal health data from 2021 – the most recent available – to rank all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 58 measures of health outcomes, equity and affordability.