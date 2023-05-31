Sleep apnea linked to smaller brain volume, study finds

Rudy Tanzi, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School who was not involved in the study, said the research showed it's important to be assessed by a sleep specialist and treated for apnea to ensure the brain remains free of amyloid plaques.

 no_limit_pictures/E+/Getty Images

(CNN) — A part of the brain connected to memory shrank in people with severe sleep-disordered breathing — which can include heavy snoring and sleep apnea — according to a new study. People with sleep apnea stop breathing for 10 seconds or more at a time multiple times a night.

“It is more and more acknowledged that this sleep disorder, if untreated, will increase the risk of dementia. Here, we provide new original evidence focusing on the medial temporal lobe, a brain region early affected in Alzheimer’s disease,” said lead study author Géraldine Rauchs, a postdoctoral research officer at the National Institute of Health and Medical Research in Caen, France, in an email.