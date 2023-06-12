(CNN) — Researchers say they may be able to explain how light drinking benefits the heart, and its main effect doesn’t stem from changes in the blood – as scientists once thought – but from its actions in the brain.

Because alcohol also raises the risk of cancer at any amount of drinking, however, researchers say they aren’t advising people to imbibe. Instead, they say, understanding this mechanism may point to healthier ways to tap into the benefit – such as through exercise or meditation.