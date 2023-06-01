(CNN) — On the day when UnitedHealthcare requirement was set to start a new requirement for endoscopy services, including colonoscopies, the insurance company shifted to a different approach.

UnitedHealthcare confirmed Thursday that starting this month, it will no longer require “prior authorizations” for commercial beneficiaries seeking non-screening colonoscopies and other gastroenterology endoscopy services. Rather, the insurer is requiring “advance notification” for such services.