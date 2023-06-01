(CNN) — The Covid-19 pandemic set US life expectancy back by years, but new research shows that the country has been falling behind for decades.

In 1950, the US had the 12th longest life expectancy among certain populous countries, with more than half a million residents, according to a study published Thursday in the American Journal of Public Health. There was a 3.5-year difference between the US and Norway, which had the longest life expectancy at the time.