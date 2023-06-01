Weight-loss meds like Ozempic may help curb addictive behaviors, but drugmakers aren’t running trials to find out

Cheri Ferguson says she noticed changes in her behavior after starting Ozempic.

 Courtesy Cheri Ferguson

(CNN) — Cheri Ferguson has traded her vape pen for an Ozempic pen.

One day seven weeks ago, “I thought, ‘you’re doing something about your weight; leave your vape at home,’ ” Ferguson said.