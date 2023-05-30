Weight-loss surgery is becoming more common among children and teens, new research shows

Childhood obesity affects millions in the United States, and the use of weight-loss surgery to treat it has been on the rise for years among children and teens, new research shows.

 bymuratdeniz/E+/Getty Images

The number of metabolic and bariatric surgeries completed among youth ages 10 to 19 has been on the rise since 2016, according to data published Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics. The trend held strong in the first two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, even as the number of weight-loss surgeries among adults dipped.