(CNN) — American track and field champion Tori Bowie, who won gold, silver and bronze medals in the 2016 Olympic Games, died of pregnancy complications that may have included eclampsia, according to an autopsy report. Bowie was found dead in her bed May 2 while approximately eight months pregnant.

Eclampsia, which is characterized by one or more seizures during pregnancy or in the postpartum period, develops from preeclampsia, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.