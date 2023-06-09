(CNN) — The giant seaweed blob that has been piling up on beaches on the Florida coast — posing risks to sea life, human respiratory health and tourism — could carry an added threat: illness-inducing bacteria.

Sargassum, a specific variety of seaweed, has long formed large blooms in the Atlantic Ocean, and scientists have been tracking massive accumulations since 2011. But at twice the width of the United States, this year’s bloom is the largest ever, collectively spanning more than 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometers) from the shores of Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.