(CNN) — Across the United States and Canada, millions of people are navigating potentially harmful air as smoke from more than 430 active Canadian wildfires saturates populated areas such as New York City. As parts of the East Coast are expected to experience poor air quality through at least the weekend — and winds might move dense smoke farther south into the Mid-Atlantic — experts say pets could be at risk, too.

Dr. Gabrielle Fadl, director of primary care at Bond Vet Clinic in New York City, said her practice has had a “significant influx of calls” from concerned clients seeking guidance on how to protect their animals from the poor air quality outside. They also received a few calls from patients, particularly pregnant and elderly people, requesting to reschedule appointments.

