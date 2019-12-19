Heavy snow on Snoqualmie Pass; WSDOT says time for chains

WSDOT

Chains were required Thursday afternoon for all drivers heading over the mountains at Snoqualmie Pass without all-wheel drive.

It was 27 degrees and snowing with snow, slush and ice on I-90 at 3 p.m., WSDOT said. Oversize vehicles were being prohibited both eastbound and westbound.

WSDOT had a little fun with the situation on Twitter:

A live look at me assessing conditions on @SnoqualmiePass. pic.twitter.com/XnKjYg5Lu2 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 19, 2019

Add at least an extra half-hour to get where you're going. Drive times as of 3 p.m.:

North Bend to Ellensburg (EB): Average time 78 minutes, currently 104 minutes

Ellensburg to North Bend (WB): Average time 78 minutes, currently 104 minutes