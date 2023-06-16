Hover fire in Benton County continues to smolder By: Morgan Huff Morgan Huff Author email Jun 16, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chris Whitmer - KAPP KVEW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BENTON CO., Wash. -- The Hover fire in Benton County continues to smolder at 90% containment. Interagency Incident Management said a small flare up happened on Thursday night. However, there is no threat of the fire escaping containment. The fire has burned more than 500 acres and no structures have been destroyed. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Benton Benton, Washington Benton Co. Benton School District Benton County Washington Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Yakima man identified in homicide investigation in Benton County Family tags along as Ben Franklin Transit driver of 39 years retires Hansen Fire devastates Webber Canyon and Kiona Ellensburg animal rescue hosts fundraiser event Saturday to help save 'misfits' in need Shredding charges and embracing new beginnings in Mental Health Court Latest News Hat Rock fire in Umatilla County 70% contained, more than 16,000 acres burned Hover fire in Benton County continues to smolder Hansen Fire continuing to spread, surpassing 6,000 acres Ruppert Road fire is 100% contained, firefighters stopped the spread of the flames Ellensburg offers sports camps, library program to keep kids active during summer break More News