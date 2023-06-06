Hypoxia being investigated as potential factor in deadly plane crash, source says

(CNN) — The recovery of wreckage from a private plane that crashed Sunday in Virginia, killing all four people onboard, after its pilot became unresponsive is expected to begin Tuesday.

Investigators face challenging rural terrain and the near total devastation of the aircraft, a federal official said.

