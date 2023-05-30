KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Shaveon Sanderfer started her Sunday with quite the wakeup call.
"'You guys need to evacuate we have a wanted fugitive next door, harboring herself with a gun,' and I was like 'oh, we need to go,'" she recalled the Kennewick Police Officer who knocked on their door.
Although, she wasn't surprised where the trouble was coming from.
"Fighting, arguing just crazy stuff going on, it's always her apartment and everybody knows and that's not the first criminal person you've had around the place and it's like we're constantly telling the landlord about all these weird suspicious looking people that you have around the apartment because we all have kids and we're all concerned," Shaveon was referring to her neighbor Patricia Reyes.
After they were evacuated, Shaveon and her three kids watched from a distance as police tried to convince Kayla Guzman, a wanted felon, out of Patricia Reyes' apartment.
"If I had known that she was running from the law I never would've had her there," Reyes said.
Shaveon doesn't buy that claim.
"Come and go. I swear it's been for the last three to four weeks," Shaveon said she had seen Guzman in and out of the apartment.
Reyes said it was around 11 on Sunday morning when KPD knocked on her door looking for Guzman, who she knew as Angel. Reyes claimed she was just helping out a friend in need, and had no idea Guzman was wanted for a hit and run involving a KPD unit, in December.
"They asked me if she was armed, and I said she was not armed she has no weapons, nothing, I said I don't have no weapons," Reyes said.
But Kennewick Police Commander Christian Walters said Kayla claimed she was armed.
"Any time we're advised of a firearm or any type of a weapon, we take that very seriously for everyone involved, for the safety of everyone," he said.
Reyes said she let police into her apartment, and told KAPP KVEW she gave officers her phone so they could watch the interior cameras of the apartment and keep an eye on Guzman.
"I'm handing you my phone so you guys have visual of the subject inside my home," she said that's what she told police.
Commander Walters, who was inside the SWAT command post disputed Reyes' claim.
"I was unaware of any interior surveillance video."
Commander Walters explained with Kayla barricading herself inside, claiming to be armed, the situation warranted a SWAT response.
"It's a unique situation -- not only the officers, the suspect but also the firefighters were put in a situation where they could be injured. So we have to try to mitigate those circumstances as best we can, we worked closely with the battalion chief and assistant fire chief in developing a plan that was safest for Kennewick Fire to address the fire portion while we continued to try and deescalate and get the suspect out," he said.
Meanwhile, Shaveon and her children watched as all their belongings went up in flames.
"I am very frustrated, I'm sad that all that happened because of somebody's stupid choices," she said.
Police believe Kayla was able to get into Shaveon's apartment through a shared laundry room in the fourplex. Commander Walters said Washington State police reform laws and their internal policies require them to de-escalate as much as possible before reaching the point of force.
"De-escalation using time and distance those types of things in order to resolve situations without force or minimal force needed. So we follow those procedures, that's what we do. At the end of the day we want to resolve these situations without people getting hurt."
Reyes has a message for everyone affected by the fire:
"I just want everyone to know that I am very sorry - I am so very sorry."
An additional neighbor and a neighbor's family member have also come forward to back Shaveon's claims, but requested not to be on camera.
