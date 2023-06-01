KENNEWICK, Wash. - What began as a stolen car investigation has lead to a multi-department search for 39-year-old Francisco Robledo.
Kennewick Police said around 10:45 Thursday morning, a detective was investigating a stolen vehicle off of 9th Avenue and Johnson Street, near the Mandarin Apartments.
As that detective was investigating, police say a man walked out to the stolen car, and was confronted by the detective. After a brief conversation, KPD said the man ran off. As the detective chased after him, the suspect reportedly pointed a handgun at the investigator.
"Lots of officers responded at that point - the detective continued to pursue on foot and into an apartment on 9th Avenue and once we got more officers here we were able to surround that apartment and then the investigation continued from there," Sergeant Chris Littrell with the Kennewick Police Department said.
Initially, on-duty Tri-City Regional SWAT Members were called to the scene.
But, Sergeant Littrell said the circumstances surrounding the case, eventually warranted what they call a 'full activation.' That means all SWAT members, including the Richland Bomb Squad, responded to the investigation.
"So with this one, the fact that a weapon was pointed at an officer we want to bring in more training more tools to the table so hopefully we can de-escalate the situation and get the person to give up calmly and we don't' want it to get forced into being a lethal encounter if we don't have to," he explained.
A negotiator could be heard for hours trying to convince the suspect to peacefully surrender, but after officials applied for a search warrant of the apartment, the unit was breeched.
"They went through their normal progression trying to get the person to give up. Eventually they entered and the male wasn't found inside the apartment," Sergeant Littrell said.
Police believe Robledo was able to get out a back door when he initially fled from police.
"There was a short period of time in between when he was seen going in the apartment, until we were able to get officers all the way around it and it's believed that he probably fled out the back during that short period of time," Littrell said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
