YAKIMA, Wash. — For the past two years, the Handle With Care program has notified Yakima teachers when their students have come into contact with police officers, allowing them to pay attention to their behavior and provide support when needed.
“I am not given specifics of why the Yakima Police Department was involved," Barge-Lincoln Elementary Principal Tori Brennan said. "All I know is that a child was present that we serve at Barge-Lincoln and there was a profound incident that may impact the student that day."
The program was started by the Yakima Domestic Violence Coalition, which brings together police, courts and community services to help provide wraparound services for victims and their children. Brennan said it's been an incredible resource for helping students, whether they’ve witnessed violence, had a sibling run away from home or otherwise experienced trauma.
In once case last fall, Brennan said it caused a chain reaction that allowed a child to get medical help days before the school would have otherwise been concerned with their absence and sent someone to their home to check on them.
"On a typical week, it would not have alarmed me," Brennan said. "Three days in a row ... that is our threshold if we need to get involved."
However, in this case, Brennan had received two Handle With Care notifications over the weekend for the same third-grader and was concerned when he didn't show up to school Monday. She said the child lived within walking distance and didn't miss school.
"When he didn't show up by lunchtime, I made sure that we had some of our liaisons go out and find out where he was," Brennan said.
Brennan said they arrived to the boy's home and contacted his father, who had just gotten back in touch with his son and was still receiving check-ins from social workers. The man reportedly told them he'd taken his son to the hospital over the weekend with what appeared to be flu symptoms and that he was still sick.
"He wouldn't open the door for us to see the child," Brennan said. "We were luckily able to convince dad, 'Why don't you take him back?'”
Brennan said when the third-grader arrived at the hospital, he tested positive for meth. She said she doesn't like to think about what may have happened had they not received the Handle With Care notifications.
"Sadly, I believe it would have been a tragedy," Brennan said.
Brennan said the notifications are especially important at Barge-Lincoln, where many students live within a few blocks of the Union Gospel Mission or in transitional housing in families struggling with food insecurity, housing insecurity, domestic violence, parental sobriety and financial stresses.
"Every single one of our students are born to be successful ... but they have very heavy issues and their social-emotional needs need to be met," Brennan said. "We are not just educating minds; we are social workers as well.”
Brennan said teachers are already paying close attention to their students' emotions and while the notifications don't provide them with any specifics, it's a way to point out those students who might need to be watched a little closer or be provided with a little more compassion or support.
"That's a kid that we're going to keep close eyes on to make sure we have wraparound supports," Brennan said. "We do not want to do corrective measures for behaviors that are presenting itself because they're emotionally dysregulated."
Brennan said the interactions they've had with students and parents through the notifications provided by the Handle With Care program have also identified a dire need for additional resources for parents.
"We need families being able to access services for anger management, for behavioral supports, for mental health supports, whether that's for the household and or the child," Brennan said.
Brennan said they also need more community involvement and are hoping to get more volunteers coming into the building to connect with and mentor students, ensuring that no matter their circumstances, they have the support they need to be successful.
