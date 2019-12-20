Kennewick police investigating burglary at Verizon
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick police are investigating after someone broke into the Verizon store on Clearwater Avenue early Friday morning.
Around 4:18 a.m. police were alerted to the crime, and arrived to the store to find a glass door completely shattered.
The same store was burglarized another time this year on July 25.
Anyone with suspect information should contact the Kennewick Police Department.
