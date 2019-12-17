News

Kennewick School District's food pantry helps students at home and in the classroom

By:

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 06:43 PM PST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 06:43 PM PST

KSD Food Pantry

KENNEWICK, Wash. - For the Kennewick School District food pantry, the third Monday of every month is delivery day. 

"Most families know to come the day of the delivery," said Yesenia Chavez, students in transition/foster care coordinator for KSD. "It runs low pretty fast, because it's accessed by all of our schools."

The school district first established a food pantry in the 2016-17 school year with $1,500 in proceeds from a charity basketball game between the Kennewick police and fire departments. 

Later in 2017, the Kennewick School District started partnering with Second Harvest. The nonprofit now stocks the district's food pantry with non-perishable food and fresh produce.

The pantry is used to provide boxes of food to families to take home, or school counselors can come get snacks to bring back to students in class. This time of year is especially busy for the pantry. 

"During the holidays or any breaks there is way more demand, like for Thanksgiving, I think within that first week we were out completely because families needed it," said Chavez. "We're expecting a similar thing this week because of Christmas break coming up."

The food bank will be open through the week before closing for the winter break period. Families can visit the district building at 1000 W 4th Ave. anytime between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

In order to request food, families should go to the federal programs department at the district building. Parents may be asked for the name of their student and how many kids are in their family.

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


More News Headlines

News Photo Gallery

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

The battle for control of Congress is more than a year away but some lawmakers are already deciding not to run for reelection, setting up a few potentially interesting campaigns in the 2020 election.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195
Washington State Patrol

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195

A semi carrying numerous cars and trucks slid off Highway 195 near Colfax Wednesday morning and got stuck teetering over the edge above a canyon. The driver got out safe. Tow trucks are at the scene working to get the semi back on the road. FULL STORY: Semi carrying multiple cars teetering on side of Highway 195 near Colfax, driver out safe

Read More »
19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019
Burak K via Pexels

19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019

The CEO position was more volatile than ever in 2019. A record number of chief executives left their positions this year, according to a report from career tracking firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

Read More »
Epic celebrity apologies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Epic celebrity apologies

Many celebrities have found themselves in hot water over intoxicated rants, bizarre behavior or tantrums they thought were being thrown out of the public eye. Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity apologies.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars