Kennewick School District's food pantry helps students at home and in the classroom

KENNEWICK, Wash. - For the Kennewick School District food pantry, the third Monday of every month is delivery day.

"Most families know to come the day of the delivery," said Yesenia Chavez, students in transition/foster care coordinator for KSD. "It runs low pretty fast, because it's accessed by all of our schools."

The school district first established a food pantry in the 2016-17 school year with $1,500 in proceeds from a charity basketball game between the Kennewick police and fire departments.

Later in 2017, the Kennewick School District started partnering with Second Harvest. The nonprofit now stocks the district's food pantry with non-perishable food and fresh produce.

The pantry is used to provide boxes of food to families to take home, or school counselors can come get snacks to bring back to students in class. This time of year is especially busy for the pantry.

"During the holidays or any breaks there is way more demand, like for Thanksgiving, I think within that first week we were out completely because families needed it," said Chavez. "We're expecting a similar thing this week because of Christmas break coming up."

The food bank will be open through the week before closing for the winter break period. Families can visit the district building at 1000 W 4th Ave. anytime between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

In order to request food, families should go to the federal programs department at the district building. Parents may be asked for the name of their student and how many kids are in their family.