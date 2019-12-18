Kennewick woman injured after crashing into elk

SR-124, Wash. - A Kennewick woman was sent to the hospital with injuries after crashing into an elk on Tuesday.

According to Washington State Patrol, around 5:30 p.m. 68-year-old Yvonne Bloom was driving east on SR-124, about 4 miles west of Prescott, when she struck the elk.

Bloom was taken to Providence Saint Mary’s Medical Center.

Her 63-year-old passenger was uninjured.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.