King County elementary school student dies from flu complications

(KCPQ) An elementary school-aged child who lived in King County has died from flu complications, marking the first flu death in a King County child in 10 years, according to Seattle-King County Public Health.

The child was healthy before contracting the flu and died Dec. 15 at a Pierce County hospital. Public health officials haven't released the child's age or which hospital the child was admitted to.

It's the third King County flu-related death this year.

"Losing a child to influenza is heartbreaking and I want to extend our deep sympathy to the family," said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "This death is a tragic reminder of how serious influenza can be, especially for young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with long-term health conditions.

"I urge everyone to get an annual flu vaccine and to stay home when sick to help prevent the spread of illness to these more vulnerable groups," continued Duchin. "If you're in a high risk group and develop influenza symptoms, contact your healthcare provider right away – antiviral treatment can prevent serious complications."

King County, Washington state and many areas of the United States are seeing an unusually early start to the influenza season. The predominant strain currently circulating is an influenza B virus, which is particularly dangerous for young children.

Symptoms of flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, tiredness, and in some cases vomiting and diarrhea. People who are sick with the flu often feel some or all of these symptoms; not everyone with flu will have a fever.

 

