Large wildfire burning near Yakitat Road west of Benton City
Erin Wencl, Bret Parker
Jun 13, 2023
Updated 10 min ago

BENTON CITY, Wash. - A large wildfire just west of Benton City is stretching fire agencies thin across Benton County.

KAPP KVEW's Bret Parker said several fire crews were out near Yakitat Road. A large cloud of smoke could be seen in the Horse Heaven Hills area.

Benton County Fire District #2 is at the scene and airplanes are also battling the blaze from above. The planes can be seen circling above the city of Kennewick.

We will continue to update you. KAPP KVEW's Morgan Huff will bring us more details soon.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued the warning Tuesday morning due to dry and windy conditions.

Red Flag Warnings are issued when critical fire conditions are present. This means a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.