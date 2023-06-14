TOPPENISH, Wash. — Legends Casino in Toppenish gave out more than $1 million Wednesday to nearly 200 local nonprofits and municipalities across Yakima, Benton, Kittitas and Klickitat counties through its Yakama Cares and the Community Impact Fund.
About half of the money was set aside for 172 nonprofits, which received grants ranging from $1,000 to $15,000 to fund programs for hospice care, fire departments, veteran service animals, materials to support education and food banks.
"Approximately 62% of the charity money goes towards teachers and smaller, charitable nonprofit organizations," Legends Casino Assistant Marketing Director Deirdre Fojuwaye said.
Josie’s Misfit Ranch, an animal rescue based in Kittitas County, received $5,000 dollars through the Yakama Cares program.
“Our mission is to help the misfits that might be emotionally or physically challenged," said Rebecca Davis, associate director of Josie’s Misfit Ranch. "They might have special needs, things like surgeries or even behavioral issues.”
Davis said much of that money will likely go to help pay for two dogs needing major medical procedures, including a chihuahua whose leg surgery alone is expected to cost $3,000.
The annual grant program accepts applications between Jan. 1 and March 31 each year and grants are distributed in the summertime.
