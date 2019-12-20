News

Local food bank receives over $55,000 from Walla Walla Valley wineries, businesses

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 11:51 AM PST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 11:51 AM PST

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - More than 70 Walla Walla Valley wineries, area businesses and nonprofit organizations teamed up to raise a record amount of money for the Blue Mountain Action Council (BMAC) Food Bank.

The 9th annual Barrel Full of Money fundraiser broke its own record again this holiday season. Barrel Full of Money is a joint effort by BMAC, the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance, and local sponsor organizations and businesses to raise funds in support of local food pantries.

Alaska Airlines, Baker Boyer Bank, Big House Brewpub, Columbia REA, Dunham Cellars, Elkhorn Media Group, Grocery Outlet, Hayden Homes, Maple Counter Café,  the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, Rogue Lobster, Seguin Moreau, The Thief Fine Wine & Beer, TMACS, Valdemar Estates, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin and Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance member wineries came together this year to donate time, money and resources to the cause.

During a check presentation at the Food Bank on Thursday, the steering committee presented a check to BMAC for $55,716.82.

"Generous support from the wine community, local businesses and individuals has propelled the Barrel Full of Money campaign to a 40 percent growth over last year," said BMAC Food Bank director Jeff Mathias. "The money raised in this effort will provide over 250,000 meals for our neighbors in need."

The BMAC Food Bank distributes over 928,000 pounds of food through pantries in Walla Walla County every year. Since its inception in 2011, the Barrel Full of Money campaign has raised more than $220,000 in cash for the local food bank, all of which has been used to purchase bulk food items and perishables.

"This effort truly exemplifies the collaborative heart of the people throughout our community. We look forward to the continued collaboration and success of Barrel Full of Money and BMAC for years to come," said Shelby Pryor, committee chair for Barrel Full of Money and marketing assistant for the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance.

Next year, Barrel Full of Money will celebrate its 10th annual campaign. The fundraising effort will kick-off once again in October 2020 and conclude with the Auction & Wine Reception on Thursday, December 10 at Dunham Cellars.

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


More News Headlines

News Photo Gallery

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

The battle for control of Congress is more than a year away but some lawmakers are already deciding not to run for reelection, setting up a few potentially interesting campaigns in the 2020 election.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195
Washington State Patrol

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195

A semi carrying numerous cars and trucks slid off Highway 195 near Colfax Wednesday morning and got stuck teetering over the edge above a canyon. The driver got out safe. Tow trucks are at the scene working to get the semi back on the road. FULL STORY: Semi carrying multiple cars teetering on side of Highway 195 near Colfax, driver out safe

Read More »
19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019
Burak K via Pexels

19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019

The CEO position was more volatile than ever in 2019. A record number of chief executives left their positions this year, according to a report from career tracking firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

Read More »
Epic celebrity apologies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Epic celebrity apologies

Many celebrities have found themselves in hot water over intoxicated rants, bizarre behavior or tantrums they thought were being thrown out of the public eye. Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity apologies.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars