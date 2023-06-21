Rylee Fitzgerald and Spencer Bodine report.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Technology emerged as a vital tool for maintaining communication and connectivity during COVID-19. One significant transformation brought about by the global health crisis was the widespread adoption of video communication, including in the criminal justice system.

Benton County Jail recognized the need to adapt to the changing circumstances, and implemented its own video communication system, enabling digital court appearances, attorney visits, mental health consultations and competency evaluations. Prior to the pandemic, professionals from various parts of the state had to physically visit the jail. 

Benton County Jail implements new technology following COVID-19