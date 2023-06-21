Benton County Jail implements new technology following COVID-19

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Technology emerged as a vital tool for maintaining communication and connectivity during COVID-19. One significant transformation brought about by the global health crisis was the widespread adoption of video communication, including in the criminal justice system.
Benton County Jail recognized the need to adapt to the changing circumstances, and implemented its own video communication system, enabling digital court appearances, attorney visits, mental health consultations and competency evaluations. Prior to the pandemic, professionals from various parts of the state had to physically visit the jail.
Lieutenant Josh Combs with the Benton County Corrections Department explained the positive impact of this technological shift on the efficiency and safety of operations within the facility.
"Jails usually are not at the forefront of adopting new technologies, and so we tend to kind of lag behind. Video conferencing, it had been alive and thriving in the business world prior to COVID. But everybody kind of went all in on that during the COVID shutdowns, and so it was an opportunity for us to kind of get with the times,” said Lt. Combs.
Another technological aspect introduced very recently are secure tablets that have provided inmates with additional opportunities for communication and personal growth. These tablets facilitate monitored video visitations, access to educational programs, books, movies, music and other productive activities to occupy their time while incarcerated.
“It's really helped bring down the barriers of communication so inmates don't feel as isolated from their families, and I think it helps them focus more on the future; what they're going to be doing when they're getting out,” said Lt. Combs. “Not get so wrapped up in just what's inside the jail. It kind of gives them a portal to the outside world.”
He also explained that it became another tool used in managing inmate behavior. The tablets are used for good-behavior only. Lt. Combs said the corrections department can limit their time, or even take them away if they’re not doing things they are supposed to be doing.
“If people have nothing else to do, they sit around and think of ways to get in trouble it seems,” said Lt. Combs. “Being gainfully employed or engaged in something, whether it's, you know, reading a book, studying for GEDs or playing Angry Birds, they're still not fighting in the rec yard.”
Lt. Combs emphasized the positive outcomes resulting from these initiatives, especially the increased communication between inmates and families in safe and secure ways. He also said he’s heard positive feedback from both inmates and jail staff regarding the tablets.