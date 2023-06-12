KENNEWICK, Wash. — An upgrade and remodel is coming to the Juvenile Justice Center facility that serves Benton and Franklin Counties, after this has been discussed now for quite a while. It’s been decades since the facility was built, and decades since the last remodel. Officials say the building itself doesn’t only need upgrades, but the systems, programming and security do as well.
Benton County is putting millions of dollars into this project, according to Robert Blain, Director of Operations and Capital Programs with Benton County.
“The Juvenile Justice Center was generally built around 1978, and they had a remodel in 1996. But after that, it's really not had a lot of attention to it. Over that lifespan, a lot of the systems are now at the end of useful life or past it,” said Blain. “It needs to be updated not only for just the structure itself, but also for the programming for the operation.”
The last remodel came more than 25 years ago, and while officials say changes haven’t been needed, most of the infrastructure remains from when it was built.
Benton County is putting $21-million into the Juvenile Justice Center, and Franklin County is participating through a Memorandum of Understanding, which costs a yearly use-fee and its standards numbers for operation.
This is not a small project. Not only does the structure itself need updating, but also the programming. A lot of the systems are now at the end of useful life, or even past it according to Blain.
He said this is an update that’s been decades in the making.
“When you come into the building, if you get an opportunity to see it, walking into the facility, you can tell that it was built in 1978. And the finishes are all the same. There's not been a lot of upgrades or remodels,” said Blain.
The signature orange shelves, water-damaged ceiling, chipping walls and a high need for upgraded security are all things they are looking to fix or improve, among many other projects.
The last remodel came in 1996, almost 20 years after the building was constructed. However, in the past 30 years, officials said it hasn’t needed an update.
Benton County is hoping for construction to begin officially next May, 2024. They haven’t given word on how long this project might take, once it’s underway, but they’re changed that everyone working at the facility is excited for.
The project has been kicking around for quite a while, and Blain recalled back in 2015 that some initial ideas floated by, but it’s only been a reality for the last year and a half.
“Part of that is in April 2022, we went to the project review committee at the state level to get an authorization to use the progressive design process, and so with that process, it's not like a normal bidding operation where we take the low bid,” explained Blain. “This gives us the opportunity to really work with a design build team and get them on board early through the design process and get the best result and also the most efficiency for our knowledge.”
There are changes to how the Juvenile Justice Center operates, which has also required some changes.
Benton County has been using a ‘Progressive Design Build,’ which Blain explained will give the Juvenile Justice Center the best result.
The facility is located on West Canal Dr. in Kennewick.
Rylee Fitzgerald joins the KAPP/KVEW team as a multimedia journalist as her first job in journalism after graduating college. She graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Production in May 2022.
She started her journalism career at Hanford High School in Richland where she spent four years on the Falcon Report broadcasting team. She is an ardent writer and is typically found hunched over her computer writing either her novel, or a news story. With her love for writing, and her high school experience in broadcasting, nothing made more sense than to continue studying journalism in college.
Rylee finished her degree in just three years as an ambassador for the communication college, a producer for a Cable 8 Productions series, a camera operator for CougVision, and an MMJ for Murrow News 8. She spent a summer as a news intern at our sister station, KXLY, in Spokane before her senior year at WSU.
Rylee was born and raised in Tri-Cities, and eagerly comes back home after finishing college. She has a lot of pride for eastern Washington, as it’s the only place she’s ever called home.