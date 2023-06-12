KENNEWICK, Wash. — An upgrade and remodel is coming to the Juvenile Justice Center facility that serves Benton and Franklin Counties, after this has been discussed now for quite a while. It’s been decades since the facility was built, and decades since the last remodel. Officials say the building itself doesn’t only need upgrades, but the systems, programming and security do as well.

Benton County is putting millions of dollars into this project, according to Robert Blain, Director of Operations and Capital Programs with Benton County.

Multi Media Journalist

