California woman identified in fatal crash in Yakima County

Jun 19, 2023

YAKIMA CO., Wash. - A California woman is dead after a crash on State Route 97 in Yakima County.

Sara Bassett, 38, of Chico, was driving south on SR97, about 10 miles outside of Toppenish Sunday morning just before noon.

Authorities said Bassett crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle going northbound head-on.

Basset died at the scene.

The two people in the northbound vehicle were hurt and they were taken to a nearby hospital.

Their current conditions are not known at this time.