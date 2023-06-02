Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties’ thrift boutique, Mariposa opens

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Leadership Tri-Cities Class XXVI is on the home stretch of its class project. It’s been a 10-month long collaboration, raising money and helping to open the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties thrift store, the Mariposa Boutique.
The store will serve everyone in the community, as well as be a resource for those getting out of domestic violence situations, as well as a job training resource.
The ribbon was cut Friday afternoon, alongside some grand announcements from the executive director of the DVSBF, Angie Pacheco.
“Yesterday, we got our official letter that we are receiving $1,064,000 to do 10 apartments. They should be done probably in the next 90 days if all goes well with construction, and they'll be in Richland, and we'll be able to utilize them for services for our clients here from Benton and Franklin counties that are receiving services,” said Pacheco.
She said one difficulty in the past has been finding landlords to partner with the Domestic Violence Services for spaces like this. They will be used to house people getting out of domestic violence as a fresh start. She said this landlord in Richland has committed at least 40 years to provide for the services.
The Mariposa Boutique is at 3311 Clearwater Avenue, right next to the Kennewick Drivers Licensing Office and around the building from the Domestic Violence Services office. The store will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This has been a process more than three years in the making, and it’s taken a lot of help. The DVSBF wanted to thank TC Futures, United Healthcare and Leadership Tri-Cities, among many other organizations who have been a big help.
Rylee Fitzgerald joins the KAPP/KVEW team as a multimedia journalist as her first job in journalism after graduating college. She graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Production in May 2022.
She started her journalism career at Hanford High School in Richland where she spent four years on the Falcon Report broadcasting team. She is an ardent writer and is typically found hunched over her computer writing either her novel, or a news story. With her love for writing, and her high school experience in broadcasting, nothing made more sense than to continue studying journalism in college.
Rylee finished her degree in just three years as an ambassador for the communication college, a producer for a Cable 8 Productions series, a camera operator for CougVision, and an MMJ for Murrow News 8. She spent a summer as a news intern at our sister station, KXLY, in Spokane before her senior year at WSU.
Rylee was born and raised in Tri-Cities, and eagerly comes back home after finishing college. She has a lot of pride for eastern Washington, as it’s the only place she’s ever called home.