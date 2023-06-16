Family tags along as Ben Franklin Transit driver of 39 years retires

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After nearly four decades of service with Ben Franklin Transit, Steve McMurray has said goodbye, having driven an astonishing distance that surpasses the average person's lifetime mileage.
McMurray's last route, the 123, became a memorable occasion as his kids, grandkids, and a host of other family members orchestrated a surprise celebration at the Three Rivers Transit Center, honoring the driver's exceptional commitment. Although intended as a surprise, his loved ones couldn’t contain their excitement.
"Oh, they said they were gonna do something," remarked McMurray upon arrival.
Eric Van Winkle, McMurray's brother-in-law, explained a specific sequence of events unfold after spending such an extended period behind the wheel of a Ben Franklin Transit bus.
"A retirement party here is what this is, just the final bus ride,” said Van Winkle.
Amid the festivity, McMurray's family eagerly joined him on his momentous last ride, which unfolded flawlessly despite the presence of an excited family and a completely packed bus. Leaving the transit station at 9 o'clock sharp, McMurray's commitment to his profession remained unwavering until the very end.
According to the Ben Franklin Transit Planning Department, McMurray's career mileage tallies up to 1,501,188 miles, excluding any additional miles driven off the clock, of course.
"We want Steve to know that we appreciate him. We love him, and he's the best bus driver we know out there," expressed Van Winkle, acknowledging the void McMurray's departure would leave on the organization. As a senior bus driver, McMurray's familiar face and service garnered him widespread recognition within the circuit. "If you've ridden the bus in this town, you know Steve McMurray.”
In a few heartfelt words, McMurray summed up his remarkable experience, saying, "It's just been 39 years of driving."
With his retirement, the illustrious career of Steve McMurray has come to an end, leaving a legacy of dedication and service that will be cherished by the community he has served for decades.
