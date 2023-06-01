Debt Limit

From left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., take time out from their struggle over the debt limit negotiations Wednesday to attend a portrait-unveiling ceremony for former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., at the Capitol in Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate gave final approval late Thursday to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, grinding into the night to wrap up work on the bipartisan deal and send it to President Joe Biden's desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline.

The compromise package negotiated between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy leaves neither Republicans nor Democrats fully pleased with the outcome. But the result, after weeks of hard-fought budget negotiations, shelves the volatile debt ceiling issue that risked upending the U.S. and global economy until 2025 after the next presidential election.