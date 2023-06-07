Karate Center of Walla Walla sending four martial artists to Karate World Championship in Scotland

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Karate Center of Walla Walla is sending some martial artists to represent the U.S. in a world tournament championship in Scotland. This is for the 11th WUKF World Karate Championships.
From ages 11 to 61, four local martial artists are taking a grand state in July. All of the athletes have been preparing for this for a long time, and while July can’t come soon enough, the nerves are real for all of them, competing on not just a national stage, but global competition mats.
“Nerve wracking, very. I'm very nervous. But I feel like I can do it,” said Kamdean Saager. He is one of the athletes headed to the world tournament.
According to Sensei Dave Lybbeck, there are multiple ways to get selected for this team.
“They have a regional championship tournament they meet to participate in, then they go to Florida and there they have a National Karate Championship, or you can go to Las Vegas and compete there and do a team tryout,” said Sensei Dave.
The dojo, founded more than 30 years old, is representing the U.S., as well as the small town of Walla Walla. This isn't the first time the Center has sent athletes to the competition, but it is the most they've sent at once.
“The good thing about being in small towns like this is you can ask people for support and they generally will get it to you without any questions,” said Jessie Bishop. She is another martial artist headed to Scotland next month.
There are ways to support the Karate Center of Walla Walla. According to Sensei Dave, you can come to the Karate Center and financially contribute directly to these athletes’ efforts on their way to Scotland, including plane travel, food and uniforms. You can also contribute in other ways.
“I would love to see more support just for Karate in general. It's not a very supported sport. It's kind of low key if you didn't notice, but we're a big family,” Martial artist Luke Conboy said. This is his second time heading to the world championship. He said he did not medal last year, but is looking forward to improving this year.
“I think if they just came down here and seen what it is about and the camaraderie and the people here, and they'd want, they'd want to learn, they'd want to learn something,” Jamie Rice said. This is his third world championship.
Not only camaraderie was found at 220 East Alder Street in Walla Walla, but also family.
“I have also built a family here such as Kamdean. Kamdean is one of my best friends. He's like a little brother,” said Luke.
Kamdean Saager is the youngest to head to the world tournament championship from Walla Walla. He’s 11 years old, and this is already his second world tournament. According to Michelle Saager with the Karate Center of Walla Walla, the AAU doesn’t usually select anyone under 12 years old, so for him to be chosen at 11 is an amazing feat. Kamdean will be joining Luke, Jessie and Jamie to Scotland with the Karate Center of Walla Walla.
They are a handful of the few martial artists in the country selected to represent the United States, which is something few martial artists get selected for each year.
“For one, to be invited to the World Championships, you know, you get all around the world, you get the best people and to be considered some of the best people from the United States to go to the World Championships, it's quite an honor,” Jamie said.
They leave for the national championships in Fort Lauderdale on July 1, and then leave for Scotland for the world championships on July 10.
They travel all over the northwest and beyond. This weekend, Kamdean and Jamie are headed to a tournament in Sacramento.
