Rylee Fitzgerald and Spencer Bodine report.

PROSSER, Wash. — The City of Prosser is seeking feedback from residents regarding the establishment of a new police station and city hall. In an effort to address the previous bond's failure to pass, the City Council will host a community listening session Tuesday, June 20, providing Prosser residents with an opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter.

The community listening session will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Prosser Community Center, located at 1231 Dudley Avenue in Prosser. This will be a facilitated conversation, led by former Pasco City Manager, Dave Zabell.

Rylee Fitzgerald and Spencer Bodine report.

Rylee Fitzgerald and Spencer Bodine report.
Failed bond prompts Prosser's Community Listening Session on police station and city hall

Multi Media Journalist

Rylee Fitzgerald joins the KAPP/KVEW team as a multimedia journalist as her first job in journalism after graduating college. She graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Production in May 2022. She started her journalism career at Hanford High School in Richland where she spent four years on the Falcon Report broadcasting team. She is an ardent writer and is typically found hunched over her computer writing either her novel, or a news story. With her love for writing, and her high school experience in broadcasting, nothing made more sense than to continue studying journalism in college. Rylee finished her degree in just three years as an ambassador for the communication college, a producer for a Cable 8 Productions series, a camera operator for CougVision, and an MMJ for Murrow News 8. She spent a summer as a news intern at our sister station, KXLY, in Spokane before her senior year at WSU. Rylee was born and raised in Tri-Cities, and eagerly comes back home after finishing college. She has a lot of pride for eastern Washington, as it’s the only place she’s ever called home.