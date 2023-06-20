Failed bond prompts Prosser's Community Listening Session on police station and city hall

PROSSER, Wash. — The City of Prosser is seeking feedback from residents regarding the establishment of a new police station and city hall. In an effort to address the previous bond's failure to pass, the City Council will host a community listening session Tuesday, June 20, providing Prosser residents with an opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter.
The community listening session will take place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Prosser Community Center, located at 1231 Dudley Avenue in Prosser. This will be a facilitated conversation, led by former Pasco City Manager, Dave Zabell.
The previous bond for a new city hall and police station was rejected by voters in November, with 86% voting against it and only 14% in favor. City officials acknowledged the need for improved communication with the community regarding such projects and are eager to address this issue during the upcoming listening session.
Prosser City Administrator Tom Glover empathized with community frustrations and recognized the need to fix it. He understands that voters were reluctant to support the bond without a concrete plan in place.
"I've heard some people say it was like asking for a blank check, and I understand that we didn't have anything yet. But perhaps that's another lesson learned,” said Glover. “You know, we didn't have a concrete plan that we were actually voting on or asking folks to vote on yet."
The Benton County Courthouse was considered, along with 13 other sites. It was eventually narrowed down to going back to the old location, which Glover said would provide them with no room to grow, or to the property across the river from downtown.
The City is renting space from Benton County, and the PPD is renting Port of Benton property. Glover said resources are scattered.
Looking ahead, the future of the Prosser Police Station and City Hall remains uncertain due to the bond's failure. Without a bond in place, there are no definitive plans regarding the location and funding of the facilities. Multiple options are being considered, including rebuilding in the previous location affected by the fire or utilizing other city-owned properties.
The City also is looking for feedback on how it can better communicate with its residents, not only for this project, but on other matters pertaining to City operations and programs. They want to know what is working well, and where the City can improve on communication efforts.
Tom Glover highlights the importance of addressing miscommunications and concerns about property tax increases, which he said played a role in the bond's rejection.
"There were a lot of people who were working to get other folks to say no, I think more than that, though, to be fair, I think it was the concern about the increase in property taxes that would have happened to folks."
The City Council plans to explore grant opportunities to minimize the burden on taxpayers, but it’s likely to be an expensive project. After the listening session, the notes and feedback gathered will be presented to the council during a workshop to guide their decision-making process. However, Glover does not anticipate the project appearing on the ballot this year or in the near future, as they intend to take their time and ensure a solution that people are happy with.
Glover said he hopes it is a good, productive meeting that is helpful for the Council in setting a direction for this project.
Prosser residents are encouraged to attend the community listening session on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Prosser Community Center to express their views on the future of the police station and city hall.
