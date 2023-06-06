MISSING PERSON: Yakima woman missing around North 1st Street By: Morgan Huff Morgan Huff Author email Jun 6, 2023 Jun 6, 2023 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Yakima Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman who has been reported missing.Alyssandra Alvarado, 30, was last seen in the area of North 1st Street in Yakima.If you have any information about Alyssandra’s whereabouts, contact Detective Scott Gronewald at (509) 576-6597.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Crime Carjacking suspect shot by law enforcement near Kennewick mall Erin Wencl News GOOD NEWS: Educational highlights in the area By: Morgan h Education Pasco School District follows Richland and Kennewick in free summer meals for children By: Morgan Huff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Yakima, Washington Yakima River Washington State) Yakima Transit States Of The United States Geography Of The United States Washington State Route 823 Yakima Police Department Alyssandra Alvarado Washington (509) 576-6597 Scott Gronewald Yakima Contact Detective Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Teenager found dead in Toppenish early Sunday morning Carjacking suspect shot by law enforcement near Kennewick mall Yakima Training Center switch from 'antiquated' dispatch system to SunComm 911 There's a Best Time of Day to Exercise for Folks With Type 2 Diabetes Arnold Schwarzenegger explains how he told wife about his secret son Latest News 'Literally skin and bones,' local rescue and training academy help Belgian Malinois found in Pasco ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development at Disney Hypoxia being investigated as potential factor in deadly plane crash, source says Yakima Training Center switch from 'antiquated' dispatch system to SunComm 911 Teenager found dead in Toppenish early Sunday morning More News