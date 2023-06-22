Ruptured fuel tank causes traffic delay near Finley Erin Wencl Erin Wencl Author email Jun 22, 2023 Jun 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Semi Fuel Leak Chris Whitmer, Spencer Bodine - KAPP KVEW Show more Show less Chris Whitmer, Spencer Bodine - KAPP KVEW Chris Whitmer, Spencer Bodine - KAPP KVEW Chris Whitmer, Spencer Bodine - KAPP KVEW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BENTON CO., Wash. - Crews from Benton County Fire District 1 and the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a semi with a ruptured fuel tank Thursday morning.It happened near East Bowles Road and South Oak Street near Finley just after 10 a.m.Authorities said the ruptured tank caused fuel to spill all over the road and cars were driving through.East Bowles Road and South Oak Street are currently closed as crews continue to clean up the area.This is causing a traffic delay so drivers are asked to take an alternate route if possible.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News City of Ellensburg invites community to have coffee with council members By Emily Goodell News Yakima City Council's new ordinance makes drug possession arrests easier By Emily Goodell Local News Benton County Jail implements new technology following COVID-19 By Rylee Fitzgerald News East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 By Emily Goodell News Pasco Police Department celebrates Goose's first birthday! By: Morgan Huff, Anna Trejo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 'This is the end': Gorge murder suspect told police he was on drugs, hallucinating U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near Titanic during search for submersible. Follow live updates. Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son are on the missing submersible Latest News City of Ellensburg invites community to have coffee with council members Yakima City Council's new ordinance makes drug possession arrests easier 'This is the end': Gorge murder suspect told police he was on drugs, hallucinating East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Pasco Police Department celebrates Goose's first birthday! More News