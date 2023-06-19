WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. - 5:30 p.m. - Walla Walla County OES has issued a LEVEL 2 evacuation order for the Cameo Heights Mansion on Oasis Road. Firefighters are attempting to stop the fire from approaching the property. The wildfire is now at a 4-Alarm Fire. Officials are now calling this wildfire the "Oasis Fire."

4:50 p.m. Pasco Fire, Benton County Fire District agencies have also also arrived on the scene.

