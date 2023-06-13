UMATILLA Co., Wash. - 5:45 p.m. - Fire officials said the Hat Rock Fire has now burned at least 10,000 acres and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Due to high winds and low visibility, the WDFW has canceled flying their firefighting aircrafts. The K-MAX helicopter also needed to be grounded.
4:20 p.m. - The wildfire has now been officially named the Hat Rock Fire.
It has now burned more than 3,000 acres and is now in Juniper Canyon, headed towards the Washington State Line.
The blaze is being attacked by ground and air but the high winds are causing the flames to move fast.
The Walla Walla Fire Department has arrived to also help battle the blaze.
3:30 p.m. - Fire officials said the blaze has now burned more than 2,000 acres. The fire has not been contained and is starting to creep closer to another wildfire in south Benton County. This is causing a massive cloud of smoke in the area.
3 p.m. - A large wildfire shut down a major Oregon highway Tuesday. Fire crews are still on the scene battling the blaze.
Officials shut down U.S. HWY 730 from HWY 207 to U.S. 12 in Wallula Junction. A helicopter is on the way to help put out the blaze.
Hat Rock State Park is now at a LEVEL 2 evacuation order. People need to have GO Bags ready in vehicles and the conditions could change at any time.
According to officials with Umatilla County Fire District #1, fire crews were called out just before 11 a.m. to a brush fire on HWY 730 near Highway 37. Several fires have popped up along HWY 730 and mutual aid has been requested.
Fire crews from Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District, Echo Fire Department, Irrigon Fire Department, Boardman Fire Rescue District, Pendleton Fire & Ambulance, Pilot Rock Fire District, East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District, Oregon Department of Forestry, Umatilla Tribal Fire Department and the Oregon National Guard - Oregon Military Department all have crews at the fire scene.
The blaze is estimated to have burned 1,200 acres at this time.
It is not yet known when the fire will be considered contained.
We will continue to keep you updated.
